Why Lady Gaga Couldn’t Stay Silent About Her Super Bowl Body Shamers

While Lady Gaga couldn’t care less about those body shamers who criticized her physical appearance following an epic Super Bowl halftime performance, the singer felt a responsibility to speak out—because of her fans.

On Wednesday, Gaga took to Instagram to show just how proud she was of her strong bod. “I heard that my body is a topic of conversation so I wanted to say, I’m proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too,” she wrote. “Be, you and be relentlessly you.”

During Thursday's On Air with Ryan Seacrest, the superstar singer explained her motivation behind her Instagram message.

“I couldn’t ignore that I saw my fans talking about that and that it upset them,” Gaga told the host in a phone call. “I think other people maybe that are just like normal girls and guys who either have their own body image issues or just didn’t think it was a nice thing to say [were hurt]. I just thought I would impart some of my positive attitude about it so that they felt like they had someone who was strong on their side.”

The performer also told Seacrest that she had worked hard to get in shape and regulate her breathing ahead of the performance. “I just kept doing it over and over, and I worked up my stamina,” she said. “I worked out a lot, I trained a lot, and by the time it was showtime, I was ready.”

RELATED: Surprise! Lady Gaga Just Dropped a Music Video for "John Wayne"

Preach, Gaga.