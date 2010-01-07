Is Lady Gaga Slowing Down?

As if! After enjoying a fantastic 2009, Lady Gaga continures to reign in 2010. First, she guest starred on Bravo's fashion reality show Launch My Line. Now it's been announced that the singer has been appointed creative director and inventor of specialty products for Polaroid. Up next is a performance at amFAR's annual gala fundraiser during New York Fashion Week next month followed by the launch of her own comic book series titled "Fame," which debuts on May 5th.