Lady Gaga Sends an Important Message to Fans from a Hospital Bed

Lady Gaga is on the mend and offering an explanation to her Little Monsters about why she'll be missing a major music festival this weekend.

The "Million Reasons" songstress shared a photo on Instagram Thursday that showed a portion of her hospital bed and one of her arms with a tube in it. "Brazil, I'm devastated that I'm not well enough to come to Rock in Rio," she captioned the shot. "I would do anything 4 u but I have to take care of my body right now. I ask for your grace and understanding, and promise that I will come back and perform for you soon. I'm so sorry, and I love you so much."

Gaga went on to explain that she is suffering from severe pain. A statement, posted on her behalf read:

"Lady Gaga is suffering from severe physical pain that has impacted her ability to perform. As a result, she sadly must withdraw from this Friday's Rock in Rio performance. Lady Gaga is under the care of expert medical professionals. She sends her love to all her fans in Rio and thanks them for their support and understanding."

She shared another photo of herself lying in her hospital bed. It showed only the side of her face and her "Rio" tattoo.

"I was taken to the hospital, it is not simply hip pain or wear and tear from the road, I am in severe pain. But am in good hands w/ the very best doctors. Please don't forget my love for you," she wrote in the caption. "Remember years ago when I tattooed Rio on my neck, the tattoo was written by children in the favelas. [RIO] You hold a special place in my heart I love you."

Gaga's Instagram messages come just a couple of days after she revealed that she's been battling fibromyalgia. In the midst of promoting her new documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two, in which she discusses her struggle with the illness, she also headed to Twitter to mention it by name for the first time.

"In our documentary the #chronicillness #chronicpain I deal w/ is #Fibromyalgia I wish to help raise awareness & connect people who have it," she tweeted. "I am praying that more and more people come forward and we can all share what helps/hurts so we can help each other."

Gaga: Five Foot Two hits Netflix Sept. 22.