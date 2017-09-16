Lady Gaga Calls Selena Gomez an Inspiration After Learning About Kidney Transplant 

Lady Gaga is sending some love to Selena Gomez. The "Million Reasons" singer, who was recently hospitalized due to her own health issues, took to Twitter to let Gomez know how much of an inspiration she is for opening up about her recent kidney transplant and struggles with Lupus.

“Prayers & love to @selenagomez you are a warrior princess,” Gaga tweeted along with a praying hands emoji. “What an inspiration.”

Lady Gaga knows how tough it can be to live with chronic health conditions in the public eye, so her words are sure to mean a lot to Gomez. Like the "Fetish" singer, Lady Gaga had to rearrange some her schedule to ensure she that she stays healthy.

Yesterday, she took to Instagram to let fans in Brazil know that she had to withdraw from today’s Rock in Rio performance. "Brazil, I'm devastated that I'm not well enough to come to Rock In Rio. I would do anything 4 u but I have to take care of my body right now. I ask for your grace and understanding, and promise that I will come back and perform for you soon," she wrote on Instagram.

We wish Gaga a speedy recovery!