Everything We Know About Lady Gaga's Rumored New Boyfriend, Daniel Horton

Lady Gaga has been spotted with a possible new boyfriend — and unfortunately for A Star is Born fans, it's not Bradley Cooper.

People reported that on Sunday, the pop star and actress was seen kissing audio engineer Dan Horton over the weekend in Los Angeles, sparking rumors that Gaga might be in her first relationship since splitting with Christian Carino.

Here are a few things to know about Horton.

Image zoom JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/Getty Images

He and Gaga have worked together before.

According to People, Horton, 37, has worked as a monitor engineer for the singer since November 2018. He is also the owner of Audio Engineering Consulting Group, and has previously worked with musicians Camila Cabello, Bruno Mars, and Justin Timberlake.

A few months ago, a Gaga fan account on Twitter posted a screenshot from Horton's Instagram story (his account is now private), speculating that he and Gaga could be working on new music together.

Dan Horton, an audio mixer who worked with Gaga as recently as Enigma, apparently posted this on his Instagram story today and deleted it shortly after. Do you think it could be related to Gaga’s upcoming music? pic.twitter.com/pPyMg3OCuA — Anthony | Lady Gaga News (@antpats2) April 29, 2019

He was previously married.

People reports that Horton was married to actress Autumn Guzzardi, who is currently starring in the off-Broadway musical Rock of Ages. The two married in 2013, and while it's unclear when they split, his last Instagram post of her was in 2016.

He and Gaga seem pretty happy together.

A source told People that Gaga seemed to be "confident and in a good place" during the date, and that she and Horton spent about an hour at the restaurant, deep in conversation. “They were kissing as they spoke really close up,” another source added.

RELATED: Lady Gaga Once Wore This Cult-Loved Bra as a Whole Outfit — and It’s Over $20 Off Today

“Ironically, she had a table in the front near the sidewalk, so she was clearly okay with being seen,” the second source said. “She seemed very happy when interacting with the guy she was with.”