Did Lady Gaga Just Confirm Her Relationship with Dan Horton? 

Lady Gaga! We! Weren't! Ready!

Little Monsters everywhere are in recovery after the singer posted a snap of a romantic candlelit dinner to her Instagram Story in which she tagged her rumored boyfriend, audio engineer Dan Horton. The image certainly seemed to confirm that the two — who have been linked since July — are an item. (And if the setting alone doesn't convince you that Gaga is in L-O-V-E, maybe her 14 heart emoji will?)

Gaga was first spotted publicly kissing Horton in July, and she posted another subtle hint that she's head-over-heels in love in August with a snap of herself literally stopping to smell the roses. "Italians cook with love," she captioned the photo.

The singer, 33, broke off her engagement to talent agent Christian Carino in February of this year after four years together. Despite rumors of a romance between Gaga and her A Star Is Born co-star Bradley Cooper — which were set ablaze after Cooper announced his breakup with longtime girlfriend Irina Shayk — no such relationship was ever confirmed.

From the looks of her snapshots, Gaga's moved on from her past — and she's not looking back.