Lady Gaga Addresses Speculation That She and Bradley Cooper Are "in Love" 

It’s been a major week for Lady Gaga — what with fulfilling her life-long dream of winning an Oscar and everything … But the Internet being a machine that runs on depravity, that’s not what we’re talking about. Instead, we’re discussing her wildly intimate Oscars performance with director and co-star Bradley Cooper, and whether their on-stage chemistry translates into a real-life romance.

Gaga (and her Oscar) made a special appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live this Wednesday, and she did her best to set the record straight about the nature of her and Cooper’s relationship.

Kicking things off, Kimmel addressed the breathtaking performance, telling his guest, “You had such a connection with Bradley that instantly — and I guess this is a compliment — people start saying, ‘Oh, they must be dating. They must be in love.’” Now, this last bit got the mother (monster) of eye rolls from the new Oscar winner.

“First of all,” she began, “social media is, quite frankly, the toilet of the internet, and what it has done to pop culture is abysmal.” OK, fair, but I’ve also had about 30 IRL conversations about Gooper since that duet …

“Yes, people saw love, and that’s what we wanted you to see,” she continued, “This is a love song, ‘Shallow;’ the movie, A Star Is Born, it’s a love story.” Gaga continued to explain that Bradley directed the entire Oscars sequence, though they did come to a joint decision on one aspect: “It was so important to us that we were connected the entire time,” she told Kimmel. Concluding with a note about her commitment to her craft, she said, “I’m an artist, and I guess we did a good job — fooled ya!”

True dat, Gaga.

Of course, no one expected her to appear on national television and declare that she and Bradley were having an affair, but I must say, this defense seems genuine.

To relive the excitement of the Bradley-Gaga effect, catch A Star Is Born in theaters this week for its exclusive re-release, which includes 12 additional minutes of footage (and a brand new duet!).