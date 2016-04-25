Lady Gaga Thanks Prince in a Heartfelt Message: God "Needed You Upstairs to Innovate in Heaven"

After news broke that Prince had died at age 57 at his estate in Paisley Park, Minn., tributes from his fans, collaborators, and friends poured in. Lady Gaga is the latest to share her memories and thanks for what the late legend gave to the music industry.

Gaga has previously credited Prince for his influence on her music, especially her Born This Way album. And on Sunday she posted a heartfelt Instagram message, in which she shared her views on life and death as well as her feelings of gratitude for the "Purple Rain" singer's contributions.

"I tend to believe that when we die our souls hover for at least a moment if not longer before they either rest or are recycled into the consciousness of an already living being or maybe a newborn baby. Isn't it amazing Prince shared his soul with us so deeply before his death, and now after we will be replenished endlessly by both his legacy and all that he still has to give from the beyond?" she wrote.

RELATED: Celebrate Prince’s Life and Legacy with His 15 Most Iconic Purple Looks

"Thank you for sharing your life with us Prince. Giving up your anonymity because you felt compelled to share your gift. We learned so much. You just found God early, he needed you upstairs to innovate in heaven."

I tend to believe that when we die our souls hover for at least a moment if not longer before they either rest or are recycled into the consciousness of an already living being or maybe a newborn baby. Isn't it amazing Prince shared his soul with us so deeply before his death, and now after we will be replenished endlessly by both his legacy and all that he still has to give from the beyond. Thank you for sharing your life with us Prince. Giving up your anonymity because you felt compelled to share your gift. We learned so much. You just found God early, he needed you upstairs to innovate in heaven. 🤘🏽🏍🚬🙏🏽 A photo posted by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Apr 24, 2016 at 4:58am PDT

RELATED: Adam Levine Pays Tribute to His Friend Prince: "I'm Gonna Miss the Guy So Much"

The message followed a pair of tweets on Saturday in which she lamented Prince's loss. "Gonna miss u man, thank u 4 all u gave to music and the world," wrote in one.

In a follow-up, she tweeted a quote by the music legend from "Sign o' the Times": "'Some say a man ain't truly happy, til' a man truly dies. Oh why?' —Prince."