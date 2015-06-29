Lady Gaga Celebrates Pride Day in Chicago, Plus More of the Best Weekend Instagrams

Same-sex marriage was legalized across the United States on Friday, but the celebrations continued long into the weekend. Sunday marked Gay Pride Day and many stars took to Instagram to show their support. Lady Gaga was in Chicago, where she watched the Windy City's parade from a balcony. "Watching over Chicago Pride from my apartment and smiling so big. So many happy people. Happy pride!! #lovewins," she captioned a photo (above) that she shared on her Instagram, which shows her happily throwing her hands in the air, the words "gay" and "pride" written across her chest and stomach. And she wasn't the only one having fun—keep reading to see all of the best celebrity Instagrams from the weekend.

Diane Kruger:

Love wins #fallenangelsareangelstoo

A photo posted by Diane Kruger (@dianekrugerperso) on

Rita Ora:

Happy PRIDE! #loveisourPOiSoN http://smarturl.it/ROPoison OUT NOW!

A photo posted by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on

Karlie Kloss:

❤️

A photo posted by @karliekloss on

Jamie Chung:

NYC Pride 🌈🗽

A photo posted by Jamie Chung (@jamiejchung) on

David Beckham:

Birthday dinner with mum x ❤️

A photo posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

Vanessa Hudgens:

Monkey and me. ❤️❤️❤️

A photo posted by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on

Jessica Simpson:

Obsessed.

A photo posted by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on

Kim Kardashian:

Glastonbury with these beauties @gigihadid @kendalljenner @caradelevingne

A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Johannes Huebl:

Sundays | Happy 1st wedding anniversary |

A photo posted by Johannes Huebl (@johanneshuebl) on

