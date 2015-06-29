Lady Gaga Celebrates Pride Day in Chicago, Plus More of the Best Weekend Instagrams

Same-sex marriage was legalized across the United States on Friday, but the celebrations continued long into the weekend. Sunday marked Gay Pride Day and many stars took to Instagram to show their support. Lady Gaga was in Chicago, where she watched the Windy City's parade from a balcony. "Watching over Chicago Pride from my apartment and smiling so big. So many happy people. Happy pride!! #lovewins," she captioned a photo (above) that she shared on her Instagram, which shows her happily throwing her hands in the air, the words "gay" and "pride" written across her chest and stomach. And she wasn't the only one having fun—keep reading to see all of the best celebrity Instagrams from the weekend.

Diane Kruger:

Love wins #fallenangelsareangelstoo A photo posted by Diane Kruger (@dianekrugerperso) on Jun 28, 2015 at 3:34pm PDT

Rita Ora:

Happy PRIDE! #loveisourPOiSoN http://smarturl.it/ROPoison OUT NOW! A photo posted by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Jun 27, 2015 at 7:09pm PDT

Karlie Kloss:

❤️ A photo posted by @karliekloss on Jun 27, 2015 at 6:23pm PDT

Jamie Chung:

NYC Pride 🌈🗽 A photo posted by Jamie Chung (@jamiejchung) on Jun 28, 2015 at 10:44am PDT

David Beckham:

Birthday dinner with mum x ❤️ A photo posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jun 27, 2015 at 3:41pm PDT

Vanessa Hudgens:

Monkey and me. ❤️❤️❤️ A photo posted by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on Jun 27, 2015 at 9:38am PDT

Jessica Simpson:

Obsessed. A photo posted by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on Jun 28, 2015 at 1:08am PDT

Kim Kardashian:

Glastonbury with these beauties @gigihadid @kendalljenner @caradelevingne A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 28, 2015 at 4:45am PDT

Johannes Huebl:

Sundays | Happy 1st wedding anniversary | A photo posted by Johannes Huebl (@johanneshuebl) on Jun 28, 2015 at 10:10am PDT

