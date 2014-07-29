Lady Gaga Premieres Cheek to Cheek Album in an Elegant Kimono-Style Gown

Whether she's walking her dog or on the red carpet, Lady Gaga never fails to delight us with her outfit. And her sartorial choice for the premiere of her new collaboration album with Tony Bennett, Cheek to Cheek, in New York City Monday night was no exception. The mother monster wowed in a kimono-style Alon Livné gown, which featured a plunging neckline and silver accents at the waist, neckline, and sleeves. The singer finished the look with elegant slicked back hair, metallic makeup, BaubleBar earrings, and Brian Atwood shoes.

Gaga and Bennett appeared on the Today show Tuesday morning to announce that Cheek to Cheek will be released Sept. 23. The two singers were clearly thrilled to be working with each other. "The collaboration’s just been so wonderful. It’s so natural singing with Tony and I just learn so much from him every day," Gaga said of the project.

