So, Is Lady Gaga Pregnant? The Star Addresses the Rumors

There's so much happening in baby news right now, but Lady Gaga wants to set the record straight. At the Hollywood Bowl, Gaga announced, "I'm getting a little older and many people think I'm pregnant but I tell them, 'I'm just almost f---ing 30.'" [People]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. Celebrate Father's Day like Gilt.com—with designers who also happen to be dads. [WWD]

2. Chris Pratt gives his best British accent, and it's hilarious. [Popsugar]

3. Betsy Palmer, the murderous mom from Friday the 13th, dies at 88. [Entertainment Weekly]

4. Michael Jackson's son Prince graduates from high school. [E News]

5. Tracy Morgan fights tears a year after devastating car crash. [Refinery 29]