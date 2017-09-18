Lady Gaga Makes a Tough Decision as She Bares Her Emotions to Fans

Faith Cummings
Sep 18, 2017 @ 8:00 am

After canceling a concert in Rio last week due to "severe physical pain," Lady Gaga has now decided to postpone the European leg of her Joanne tour.

Early Monday morning, the star posted a picture of a rosary alongside a heartfelt message on Instagram. "I have always been honest about my physical and mental health struggles," Gaga stated. "Searching for years to get to the bottom of them. It is complicated and difficult to explain, and we are trying to figure it out. As I get stronger and when I feel ready, I will tell my story in more depth, and plan to take this on strongly so I can not only raise awareness, but expand research for others who suffer as I do, so I can help make a difference."

I have always been honest about my physical and mental health struggles. Searching for years to get to the bottom of them. It is complicated and difficult to explain, and we are trying to figure it out. As I get stronger and when I feel ready, I will tell my story in more depth, and plan to take this on strongly so I can not only raise awareness, but expand research for others who suffer as I do, so I can help make a difference. I use the word "suffer" not for pity, or attention, and have been disappointed to see people online suggest that I'm being dramatic, making this up, or playing the victim to get out of touring. If you knew me, you would know this couldn't be further from the truth. I'm a fighter. I use the word suffer not only because trauma and chronic pain have changed my life, but because they are keeping me from living a normal life. They are also keeping me from what I love the most in the world: performing for my fans. I am looking forward to touring again soon, but I have to be with my doctors right now so I can be strong and perform for you all for the next 60 years or more. I love you so much.

The Grammy Award winner continued to bare her emotions: "I use the word 'suffer' not for pity, or attention, and have been disappointed to see people online suggest that I'm being dramatic, making this up, or playing the victim to get out of touring. If you knew me, you would know this couldn't be further from the truth. I'm a fighter. I use the word suffer not only because trauma and chronic pain have changed my life, but because they are keeping me from living a normal life."

Gaga divulged that she is physically unable to perform for her fans right now, but hopes that's not always the case. "I am looking forward to touring again soon, but I have to be with my doctors right now so I can be strong and perform for you all for the next 60 years or more. I love you so much."

Tour dates, including those in Spain, Germany, London, and Manchester, will be rescheduled for early 2018. We're sending Mother Monster strength, and wishing her a quick recovery!

