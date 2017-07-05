Step Inside the $10 Million Wedding Where Lady Gaga Performed

On Saturday, Lolita Osmanova and Gaspar Avdolyan walked down the aisle and exchanged vows and what unquestionably looked like a wedding fit for a Disney fairytale. How so?

First of all, the entire showdown was held inside L.A.’s Dolby Theatre. Yes, the happy couple welcomed guests to the same auditorium that’s also the home of the Oscars—to the tune of $10 million, according to the U.K.'s The Independent newspaper.

Osmanova reportedly wore a bedazzled Zuhair Murad dress that complemented the $500,000 worth of flowers that were sprinkled across the venue.

#gasparlola Armenian luxury wedding in La 💎💎💫💫🤴🏻👸🏻💫💫👰🏻👰🏻👰🏻💫💫💫💎💎💎💫💫💫💫💎💎💎💎💫💫💫💫💎💎💫💫💫💫 Gaspar Avdolyan Lola Osmanova A post shared by luxuryPpl&luxurylife💎💎💎💎💎💎 (@vgmood) on Jul 4, 2017 at 12:01am PDT

изумительно красивая свадьба 😍✨@reina_dolores #moscowhollywood #GasparLola #wedding A post shared by Khaimova Galya (@galyaaisha) on Jul 2, 2017 at 2:29am PDT

As if that wasn't enough, the couple’s gold and white wedding cake featured not two, not three, not five, but a total of 10 tiers.

After the ceremony, Osmanova also changed into a different white tulle frock.

Листать #losangeles #dolbytheatre #gasparlolitawedding ❤️ A post shared by Asya Dadova (@asyadadova) on Jul 3, 2017 at 3:25am PDT

But that’s not all. For their entertainment, they hired the one and only Lady Gaga. The Grammy Award-winning star arrived in a fiery red dress with a matching red stole and a slicked-back blonde 'do. She performed “Bad Romance,” “Marry the Night,” and other hits.

#GasparLolitaWedding #day1 #GasparLola #ladygaga A post shared by MSU'15🎓 (@alverina__ch) on Jul 3, 2017 at 5:02pm PDT

💔 P.S. все,с Гагой последнее) #слоупок A post shared by @tamaramov on Jul 3, 2017 at 10:30pm PDT

Gaga wasn’t the only star to perform. Jason Derulo also took the stage.

#jasonderulo #GasparLolitaWedding #LolaGaspar #day1 A post shared by MSU'15🎓 (@alverina__ch) on Jul 4, 2017 at 3:49pm PDT

A wedding with Lady Gaga as a headliner? We need to figure out how to score an invite next time.