Watch Lady Gaga Get Down in the "Perfect Illusion" Music Video

Lady Gaga is bringing down the house with the release of her music video for "Perfect Illusion."

Just weeks ago in early September, the "You and I" songstress surprised fans by dropping her first new solo track in three years from her upcoming Joanne album, and the rock-inspired dance anthem was an instant hit.

The music video is quite a departure from the "Bad Romance" hitmaker's over-the-top costumes and dramatic scenes seen in many past videos, and is certainly a far cry from her aesthetic for 2013 album ArtPop, but we are big fans of how raw Gaga appears in "Perfect Illusion."

In the video, the 30-year-old—clad in the tiniest of jean shorts and a black T-shirt before switching to a gray crop top and silver hot pants—gets down next to a crowd of wildly dancing fans while passionately belting out lyrics like, "It wasn't love. It wasn't love. It was a perfect illusion. Mistaken love." At one point, the platinum-haired singer can be seen twirling her corded microphone above her head like a lasso as she shows off several impressive dance moves.

The new release will make you even more excited for the new tracks from Joanne, which is set to drop Oct. 21. Watch the full video above.