Lady Gaga Had an Audrey Hepburn-Inspired Hair Moment at the 2019 Oscars

Image zoom Steve Granitz/WireImage

Lady Gaga has pulled off every single vibe during her awards season run for A Star is Born. For the Golden Globes she took this year's monochromatic beauty trend to the next level by matching her hair color to her pastel blue gown. At the Grammys, she channeled her early dive bar days with rock n roll-inspired blonde bedhead with dark roots.

Now, for the Oscars grand finale, she's gone full Audrey Hepburn with a look inspired by the actress' iconic Breakfast at Tiffany's character Holly Golightly. Well, if the iconic Hollywood star was a platinum blonde.

Image zoom Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Gaga complimented her '60s-inspired black strapless gown with a retro updo of epic proportions. While hairstylist's Frederic Aspiras intricate, sculpted hairstyle is deserving of an award in itself, we couldn't take our eyes off of Gaga's fresh dye job.

RELATED: Lady Gaga Matched Her Hair to Her Dress at the 2019 Golden Globes

Judging from her bright, cool-toned platinum shade, Gaga's Oscars prep included a root touch up. And the bleach paid off.

VIDEO: Lady Gaga's 2019 Oscars Red Carpet Entrance

The countdown is on to see what decade Gaga channels during her "Shallow" performance with Brady Cooper during tonight's show.