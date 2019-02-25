Lady Gaga Just Broke Her Oscars Dress Formula

Though Lady Gaga has been known in the past for her daring red carpet style, she’s kept things fairly toned down (and fairly beige) for the Oscars.

Gaga first attended the Academy Awards in 2014 in an ultra pale pink strapless Versace column gown with metallic embellishments and a floor sweeping scarf slung backwards around her neck.

The next year she followed up her glamorous Oscars debut with an equally glam (and slightly more Gaga) glittering white structured Alaïa gown which she accessorized with a set of bold red leather gloves.

Gaga celebrated her first Oscar nomination in a white fondant-esque gown-jumpsuit hybrid from her former stylist Brandon Maxwell.

Tonight marks Mother Monster’s fourth visit to the annual ceremony. Nominated for two awards this year (Best Original Song and Best Actress), she changed things up from red carpets past, swapping the whites and beiges for a black strapless Alexander McQueen ball gown with gloves stretched past her elbows, a massive yellow Tiffany diamond necklace (worth approximately $30 million, nbd) circling her neck.

With a look that screams victory, maybe tonight Gaga will be able to call one of those illustrious golden statuettes her own.