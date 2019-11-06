Of Course Oprah Got the Scoop on the Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper Romance Rumors

It's been over a year since A Star is Born was released, but Lady Gaga is still fielding questions about rumors of a romance between her and co-star Bradley Cooper.

In an interview for Elle, the pop star was asked about her chemistry with Cooper by none other than Oprah herself, who wanted to know how Gaga felt about all the rumors that they had an off-set romance.

Oprah mentioned that she had been spending time with Cooper while he took care of daughter Lea (who he shares with ex Irina Shayk), and told Gaga, "We were talking about all the rumors about you guys last year."

"He said if they had been true, he never would have been able to look you in the eye sitting at that piano," Oprah said, referencing Gaga and Cooper's famous performance of the song "Shallow" at the Oscars. "He said his Catholic guilt would have never let him be able to look you in the eye at that piano. How did you feel about all of that at the time? You handled it so well."

"Quite frankly, I think the press is very silly," Gaga responded. "I mean, we made a love story. For me, as a performer and as an actress, of course we wanted people to believe that we were in love. And we wanted people to feel that love at the Oscars. We wanted it to go right through the lens of that camera and to every television that it was being watched on. And we worked hard on it, we worked for days. We mapped the whole thing out—it was orchestrated as a performance."

Her response is similar to the one she gave when asked about the rumors back in February on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which she punctuated with an eye-roll: "Yes, people saw love, and that’s what we wanted you to see. This is a love song... It was so important to us that we were connected the entire time. I’m an artist, and I guess we did a good job — fooled ya!"

There you have it — straight from the horse's mouth, yet again.