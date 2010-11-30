Unlike most celebrities who slowly transform their style into something more daring, Lady Gaga stepped onto the scene ready to turn heads. She showed up on red carpets wearing bodysuits and with her hair tied in a bow — and little did we know, that would only be the beginning of the singer's bold, out-there looks.

Over the years, Lady Gaga has treated her style as an extension of her art, never being afraid to push the envelope or make us wonder what, exactly, inspired a certain ensemble (some outfits are harder to figure out than others). We still talk about her iconic meat dress or the time she wore stuffed Kermit the Frogs from head to toe, and, to be honest, we'll probably never stop. And the best part? We've also seen Lady Gaga pull a 180, wearing more elegant and classic ensembles while promoting her acting projects. It's entirely possible for her to pull off both.

Ahead, we're looking back at some of Gaga's most "gaga" looks. Hopefully, she'll keep 'em coming!