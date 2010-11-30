Behold: Lady Gaga's Most Gaga Looks Ever
Unlike most celebrities who slowly transform their style into something more daring, Lady Gaga stepped onto the scene ready to turn heads. She showed up on red carpets wearing bodysuits and with her hair tied in a bow — and little did we know, that would only be the beginning of the singer's bold, out-there looks.
Over the years, Lady Gaga has treated her style as an extension of her art, never being afraid to push the envelope or make us wonder what, exactly, inspired a certain ensemble (some outfits are harder to figure out than others). We still talk about her iconic meat dress or the time she wore stuffed Kermit the Frogs from head to toe, and, to be honest, we'll probably never stop. And the best part? We've also seen Lady Gaga pull a 180, wearing more elegant and classic ensembles while promoting her acting projects. It's entirely possible for her to pull off both.
Ahead, we're looking back at some of Gaga's most "gaga" looks. Hopefully, she'll keep 'em coming!
The Meat Dress
Lady Gaga credited her jaw-droppingly raw VMA ensemble with a deeper political meaning. "If we don't stand up for what we believe in and if we don't fight for our rights pretty soon, we're going to have as much rights as the meat on our bones," the singer said on Ellen. "And I am not a piece of meat." The beautifully constructed garment was less weighty than the message. "She said it was her most comfortable dress of the night," Franc Fernandez, its creator, told MTV.com. "I'm guessing it weighed around forty pounds-it's built on a corset, so the weight is distributed on her chest."
The Nun's Habit
For her 2010 Lollapalooza performance, the singer made a habit out of a pannier-flaunting Rachael Barrett design and a winged headdress.
The Lace Catsuit
Saint or sinner? For Marc Jacob's Spring 2010 after-party, Gaga added a religious art-inspired halo of hair to a very revealing red lace body stocking.
The Tribute
In honor of her late friend, designer Alexander McQueen, Gaga made her 2010 VMAs entrance in a regal gown from his namesake line. She accessorized with a feathered headpiece from Philip Treacy and uniformed guards.
The VMA Tour de Force
Lady Gaga got the world's attention at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards with six costume changes. She added an Alex Noble lace headpiece to a chiffon-topped white dress for the after-party (left), a Jean Paul Gaultier sculpted one-piece (along with Viktor & Rolf boots) backstage (right) and wore a sheer vintage Alexander McQueen number and a Haus of Gaga crown to pick up one of her three awards (center).
The Ballgown
For Elton John's annual White Tie and Tiara Ball, Gaga chose a pearl-embellished latex gown by Francesco Scognamiglio. She accessorized the translucent design with a Viktor & Rolf, Noritaka Tatehana platforms and diamonds, sapphires and pearls from Chopard.
The Kermit Coat
It's Kermie! For an appearance on German television, Gaga wore a Muppet-covered Jean-Charles de Castelbajac creation complete with matching headband. "I dress this way all the time because it inspires my life," she said during the interview. "I dress this way because my whole life is art and my whole life is performance." Kermit evidently enjoyed the tribute; the famous frog later escorted the singer to the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards.
The Armani Collection
Giorgio Armani stepped in to costume the Lady for the 2010 Grammys, saying, "She is a modern fashion phenomenon." He designed a crystal-covered strong-shouldered leotard for her performance (left), and a sheer bodysuit that was topped with a Saturn-inspired iridescent gown for the red carpet (center) and a sculptured ultra-mini for backstage (right), worn with a Philip Treacy for Armani Prive headdress. "The series of pieces Mr. Armani created for me are truly iconic," Lady Gaga said in a statement. "They represent not only beautiful fashion, but my spirit and essence as an artist."
The Veil
The 1940s met the 1740s when Lady Gaga was honored at the 2009 Accessories Council Excellence Awards. She topped her towering Marie Antoinette wig with an Erickson Beamon lace headpiece and added a lingerie-inspired Marc Jacobs ensemble and John Galliano heels. Her final touch was an overall dusting of white powder.
The Hair Bow
Classic Gaga: the singer wore what would become her signature hair bow, along with a simple satin dress and hot-pink heels for the Nokia 5800 launch party. The star told MTV that she made the accessory herself, using inexpensive hair extensions: "I tied it up in a bow, and then you can just bobby pin it to your hair."
The Tea Dress
The singer looked fresh in London wearing a Viktor & Rolf sheath covered in handmade silk flowers. Her accessories included a straw boater, fuchsia granny boots, Charles Anastase for Linda Farrow sunglasses and a stuffed-animal version of the British Children in Need mascot, Pudsey the Bear.
The Bow Redux
For the launch of Vevo, Lady Gaga softened her style-without losing her edge!-in a flowing lilac Valentino gown and a blush bow wig.
The Hair Hat
Japanese designer Nagi Noda designed the singer's face-shielding button hat, which she wore with waist-length extensions and a bold-shouldered jacket.
The Orbit
"Tonight in the spirit of fashion week, Haus of Gaga premieres fashion installation, 'The Orbit,'" Lady Gaga tweeted before her 2009 appearance on SNL. The metal creation, which was made in collaboration with designer Nasir Mahzar, rotated around the star during her performance.
The Opera Cape
She covered up for the 2010 Brit Awards in a tiered neoprene and silk creation from Francesco Scognamiglio. She complemented the flounced gown with a lace mask by Philip Treacy and a towering bouffant.
The Origami Originals
Inspired by '80s design legend Thierry Mugler, the singer's 2008 House of Gaga dresses bristled with origami shapes. Perhaps due to this handy homage, the star's stylist Nicola Formichetti has been named creative director of the Thierry Mugler brand, starting with the Fall 2011 collection.
The Hair Dress
This blonde really had some fun! For the 2009 MuchMusic Video Awards, she paired a braided bustier with a shaggy hair skirt and completed the look with a matching poodle bag and Raphael Young cutout boots.
The Antler Hat
Gaga got wild in a fur Mouton Collet toque and a molded silicone dress from Rachael Barrett.
The Prickly Wig
For this look, Lady Gaga channeled Joan Crawford in a wig/picture hat and an Olima lace dress with '40s-chic padded shoulders.
The Biker Look
In 2010, she hit the amfAR New York Gala in a pearl-encrusted bikini and motorcycle jacket by Haus of Gaga. The MAC Viva Glam spokeswoman dotted her face with additional iridescent orbs.
The Black and White Dress
Gaga doesn't need to undress to turn heads — she looked plenty avant-garde in a long-sleeved, floor-length chiffon tiered gown by Ingrid Vlasov worn with black leather gloves.
The Elizabethan Gown
Gaga brought a little Queen Elizabeth I along to meet Queen Elizabeth II at the Royal Variety Performance in London. Designer Atsuko Kudo told Gaga Fashionland that the latex gown (and its matching ruff collar) took seven workers two weeks to complete.
The Big Coif
The superstar performed in Paris under a canopy of human hair created by Charlie le Mindu.
The Living Dress
"2nite Haus of Gaga debuts 'the living dress' inspired by Hussein Chalayan, as a fashion moment to be performed at Monsterball," tweeted Lady Gaga. Imitating the Turkish designer's high-tech creations, the shape-shifting opalescent gown unfurled while Gaga sang "I'm So Happy I Could Die."
The Graduation Look
For her sister's high school graduation from Manhattan's Convent of the Sacred Heart, Lady Gaga went incognito as only Lady Gaga can. She added a not-so-identity-obscuring veiled hat and a Chanel bag to a sheer lace On Aura Tout Vu jumpsuit.
The Telephone Chapeau
Ring, ring! Gaga chatted with British talk show host Jonathan Ross in a Giorgio Armani Prive outfit and an inventive Philip Treacy hat.
The Super Bowl Ensemble
Gaga donned a metallic jumpsuit with exaggerated shoulder pads for her big entrance at the 2017 Super Bowl. The main event, however, was not her outfit, but her spectacular "leap" from the top of the stadium down onto her stage in the middle of the field.
The Dishwasher Gloves
The singer shined at the 2015 Oscars in a structured, custom Azzedine Alaia gown, but all eyes were on her bright red accessories — two gloves, that looked like the kind one would wash dishes in. At least they matched her hair accessory!
The Bra-as-Shirt
At the 2017 Grammy Awards, Gaga donned this crop top, which exposed a bit of underboob and her toned abs. Plus we're loving the rocker-chic spiked sleeves, chain-link adorned hot pants, and the fishnet tights worn under sky-high patent leather OTK boots.
The No-Pants Power Look
While Lady Gaga has embraced classic gowns over the past few years, for 2016's Met Gala, she was back to her old, daring ways. The star stayed true to the theme — Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology — skipping pants and wearing metallic Versace halter bra, high-waisted shorts, and a jacket that resembled a circuit board. Of course, those sky-high platforms deserve a shoutout, too!
The Fluffy Feather Gown
"Actress" Lady Gaga is a bit more reserved than "singer" Lady Gaga, but that doesn't mean her style is boring. On the contrary, the star still stole the spotlight and made a statement at the 2018 Venice Film Festival, when she walked the red carpet in an extra large, pink, and fluffy Valentino gown.
The Regal Star Is Born
At the UK premiere of A Star Is Born, Lady Gaga was ready to rule the red carpet when she showed up in an Elizabethan-inspired Alexander McQueen look.