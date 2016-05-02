Lady Gaga in Just Jeans and a T-Shirt? Yes, It Happened

Maximalist singer Lady Gaga has officially fallen for minimalism’s allure. Monday afternoon, the native New Yorker hit the streets of the Big Apple in a look that we suspect reflects her newfound love for Tinseltown and the at-home, beachside style she exudes when visiting her Malibu, Calif. mansion.

For the daytime outing, Gaga easily blended in with pedestrians and rocked a selection of clothing that reads like our typical Sunday morning uniform: cuffed-up blue jeans, black hardware adorned boots, and a striped shirt. Yes, the outfit is one of the most laid-back ensembles we’ve seen the blonde rock in some time, but she didn’t forget to exude her love for all things old-school with rounded shades and a funky fedora.

Don’t think this casual ensemble is a far cry from what she’s been rocking as of late. Over the weekend, the Lady hopped aboard Bradley Cooper’s motorcycle in ripped jeans, a T-shirt, a black leather jacket, and studded boots, a getup that’s similar to those she’s shared on Instagram.

LIT spice 🎤 A photo posted by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Apr 28, 2016 at 2:51pm PDT

Chaos Angel Ride...oh and the boys came too. 💨⚡️ A photo posted by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Apr 17, 2016 at 4:45pm PDT

As for what this fashion change could all mean? Die-hard Little Monsters speculate that the new look is a reflection of her new sound, which she’s been working on for months.

We’re fully on board.