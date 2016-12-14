Lady Gaga’s New Music Video Will Give You a “Million Reasons” to Call Your Girls

Even Mother Monster needs a helping hand sometimes. Lady Gaga just released her emotional new music video for her single “Million Reasons,” and it will make you want to give every member of your girl squad a hug.

The video begins where we left off at the end of “Perfect Illusion,” with Gaga tumbling her way through the desert in heartbreak. The singer gets picked up by her girls, who dust her off and shower her with hugs as she begins to piece herself back together.

Back at her hotel, she gets her hair and makeup done and changes into a glam pink suit and matching hat, in which she croons her way through the million reasons she has to walk away from a relationship.

#MillionReasonsVideo in 1hr 20 Minutes❤️⚡️!!!! @ladygaga A video posted by MTV (@mtv) on Dec 14, 2016 at 10:40am PST

“With this music video I just really wanted to show people something that they never get to see, a more personal look into my life, and establish a more human connection with my fans,” Gaga says in a preview of the video on MTV.

Mission accomplished. Watch the emotional video at top and make sure you have your girls on speed dial.