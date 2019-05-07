Lady Gaga's Go-To Red Carpet Moisturizer Has Been a Secret, Until Now

Image zoom Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Lady Gaga's makeup artist Sarah Tanno created 20 looks before the final over-the-top metallic gold foil lashes Gaga wore to the 2019 Met Gala.

"I showed it to her [the lashes] and it was a tough sell at first, but I'm glad she trusts me," Tanno, who's also Marc Jacobs Beauty's global artistry ambassador, told a group of beauty editors at a May 7 event in New York City. "She'll do anything in the name of fashion and beauty."

Tanno told editors that the entire look took around one-and-half hours to come together. She tested a few versions on her assistant for three weeks leading up to the event to make sure they wouldn't fall off during Gaga's epic Gala entrance. When Tanno started brainstorming ideas for Gaga's makeup look three months before the Met Gala, she knew that Marc Jacobs Beauty's first-ever skincare product was going to be a part of the star's look from the beginning. Yep, Marc Jcabos Beauty is jumping into skincare, starting with moisturizer.

Marc Jacobs Beauty's Youthquake Hydra-Full Retexturizing Gel Crème is a gel-creme hybrid moisturizer that gently exfoliates skin with pineapple enzyme as it hydrates. The lightweight cream melts instantly into skin leaving it smooth and radiant, creating the perfect base for applying makeup.

Tanno says she's been prepping Gaga's skin with the product before launch, starting all the way back when Gaga started doing press for A Star Is Born, and throughout awards show season. For her look at the 2019 Met Gala, the moisturizer kept Gaga's makeup from piling. "I just used Marc Jacobs Beauty's Accomplice Concealer & Touch-Up Stick on Gaga at the Met," Tanno said. "I don't like using foundation that much, and this moisturizer really helps it go on smoothly and makes it easy to blend out."

The $59 moisturizer is available for a limited time now at marcjacbosbeauty.com until May 8. before it officially launches later this month.