You Have to See All Four of Lady Gaga's Met Gala Looks

The Met Gala arrivals had just begun, but Lady Gaga already has already won the carpet.

She arrived early on in the night and shut everything down in a hot pink, parachute-esque Brandon Maxwell gown (with a 25-foot train, no less) — but that was only the start of her look.

Image zoom Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Gaga was flanked by several men and women carrying black umbrellas, before making all our jaws drop with an outfit change into a black dress, right there on the pink carpet.

Image zoom in Brandon Maxwell and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Things definitely didn't end there — she then changed into a slinky hot pink dress, adding a pair of sunglasses and a giant '90s-style cell phone.

Image zoom in Brandon Maxwell and Linda Farrow sunglasses. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

And if you thought that was the final look of the night, you don't know Gaga very well. She ended her red carpet arrival with one of the most naked looks we've seen on the Met Gala red carpet (which is infamously black tie): A set of lingerie paired with fishnet stockings and a pair of platform boots. She dragged a hot pink "Haus of Gaga" wagon behind her as she went, which was stocked with see-through purses full of rosé that Maxwell once sent down the runway.

Image zoom in Brandon Maxwell and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

If anyone was going to fully go above and beyond tonight's Camp theme, it'd be Lady Gaga. Who else could stop the entire show with an astounding three outfit changes, and accessories that include a wagon, a phone, bedazzled sunglasses, and a hot pink lipstick? It wasn't just a look — or multiple looks — her arrival was a moment.

TBH, it's hard to imagine having to arrive at an event following Lady Gaga after all of that.