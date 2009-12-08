Lady Gaga Meets the Queen

Lady Gaga shook hands with the Queen of England last night in a dress inspired by Elizabeth I. Gaga, who was one of the featured artists, along with Miley Cyrus, at the Royal Variety Performance in Blackpool, England, performed her single "Speechless" wearing a dress made out of red PVC that featured a 20-foot-long cloak and Elizabethan-style collar (which she removed before greeting Her Majesty). Lady Gaga admitted to toning down her act, which including her playing a piano suspended 30-feet in the air, for her royal audience.

 Joyann King

