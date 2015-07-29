Lady Gaga Looks Absolutely Gorgeous in Makeup-Free Selfie

Lady Gaga was born this way, and she's proud of it. The singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a snap of herself without any makeup and—no surprise here—she looks beautiful.

🎻 A photo posted by @ladygaga on Jul 28, 2015 at 8:39am PDT

In the 'gram, the future Mrs. Kinney looks straight into the camera as she poses with the book she's currently reading, An Unquiet Mind. She captioned the photo with a simple violin emoji. And although this isn't the first time that Gaga has bared it all, so to speak, on the photo-sharing platform, this beauty look is a far cry from the one she's been sporting as of late, which includes winged eyeliner and crystal-adorned eyebrows. One thing's for sure—whatever she does, Lady Gaga owns it.

PHOTOS: The Best No-Makeup Selfies on Instagram