Forget Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga and Madonna Had the Best Chemistry of the Night

The Oscars-watching universe collectively held its breath on Sunday night while Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper stared deeply (and oh-so longingly) into one another’s eyes during their "Shallow" duet.

But, as it turns out, that was nothing compared to Gaga and Madonna’s Oscars night moment.

These two dope musical queens have clashed in the past (and as recently as December), but they both allowed bygones to be bygones as they celebrated Gaga’s win at Madge’s annual Oscars after-party.

VIDEO: Lady Gaga posing with Madonna at the Oscar after party. pic.twitter.com/in6f9VJKQl — Lady Gaga Now 👾 (@LadyGagaNowNet) February 25, 2019

Bradley who?

Image zoom Getty Images

Naturally, the Internet was here for this public mending of pop music bridges.

Madonna realizing she shouldn't compete with Lady Gaga anymore so she finally makes peace and we finally see a piece of heaven.



Now who's ready for a damn collab? pic.twitter.com/SIqu7qy2ov — Tita Maroon (@TitaMaroon) February 25, 2019

LADY GAGA & MADONNA. MY GAY HEART. pic.twitter.com/C4W72KgKJ2 — ᴊᴀᴄᴋ (@fkajack) February 25, 2019

Madonna and Child by William-Adolphe Bouguereau (1881) / Madonna & Lady Gaga by Oscars after party (2019) pic.twitter.com/m5ThCLdk6g — tuite da @natalhando dizendo arr%mbaran nembmmeymy (@deorodrigay) February 25, 2019

RELATED: Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper Just Performed at the Oscars and the Internet Is Not OK

The feud in question began in 2011 when Madonna noted the similarities between her 1989 hit “Express Yourself” and Gaga’s “Born This Way.” Punches were thrown back and forth through the years, with Madonna reinvigorating the dispute when she claimed that Gaga had adapted her awards-circuit “100 people in the room” quote from something the O.G. Material Girl said during an old interview.

Thankfully, it appears the war of the wildly influential women has reached its close. Leave it Lady Gaga to fix things with her love.