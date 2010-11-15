Lady Gaga to Launch Fragrance Line with Coty

Maybe we can't read her poker face, but we will be able to rock her perfume in the not too distant future. Indeed, summer speculation has proven true, and Lady Gaga will create a fragrance line with Coty Inc. to launch in the spring of 2012. CEO of Coty Inc, Bernd Beetz, said, "We welcome Lady Gaga to the Coty family and look forward to breaking boundaries that will allow people to experience beauty in a different and unique way." We can't wait to see how the perfume bottles turn out! Perhaps we can expect a sheer catsuit? Or a feathered headpiece? When it comes to Gaga, one never knows...