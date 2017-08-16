Lady Gaga to Appear in Court for Dr. Luke’s Defamation Case Against Kesha

A new celebrity is getting further involved in Kesha and Dr. Luke's ongoing legal battle: Lady Gaga.

In July, Dr. Luke’s lawyers filed paperwork to subpoena Gaga in court after the pop star publicly supported Kesha in her sexual assault case against Dr. Luke. And now it appears that Gaga will be deposed next month.

According to E! News, which cites court documents, she will “appear for a deposition pursuant to [Dr. Luke's] subpoena in this action during the month of September 2017.” In layman’s terms: She’s headed to court.

Additionally, Gaga “will produce unredacted copies of certain of the documents that were previously produced in redacted form,” the documents—signed by Dr. Luke's, Kesha's, and Lady Gaga's attorneys—reportedly say. Kesha allegedly had text message conversations with Lady Gaga during in which she accused Dr. Luke of sexually assaulting her.

Gaga took to social media last year to support Kesha in her battle.

There are people all over the world who love you @KeshaRose. And I can say truly I am in awe of your bravery. — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) February 19, 2016

RELATED: Kesha Sends Taylor Swift a Powerful Message During Groping Trial: "I Support You Always"

While Dr. Luke’s lawyers claim Gaga has made “false statements” about him, Gaga’s camp argues differently.

“As Lady Gaga’s legal team will present to the court, she has provided all of the relevant information in her possession and is at most an ancillary witness in this princess,” a representative said in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Dr. Luke’s team is attempting to manipulate the truth and draw press attention to their case by exaggerating Lady Gaga’s role and falsely accusing her of dodging reasonable requests.”

The news comes just days after Taylor Swift’s victory over David Mueller in a groping case.