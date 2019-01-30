Lady Gaga Had a Fiery Confrontation with Dr. Luke's Lawyer While Defending Kesha

On Wednesday afternoon, a previously sealed deposition in the ongoing legal battle between Kesha and Dr. Luke was revealed, and the contents have the internet cheering for Lady Gaga's resolution to stand her ground in support of the 31-year-old.

Page Six reports that the unsealed deposition took place in September 2017, and began with Gaga recounting how she had first met Kesha at Dr. Luke's home studio. The "Tik Tok" singer was in a back room wearing only underwear — an image which Gaga's attorney, Orin Snyder, stated triggered memories of the "Shallow" singer's own sexual assault at age 19. "So [Gaga] is crying now, the record will reflect," he said, adding, "That doesn’t mean she is unable to testify truthfully and competently."

Image zoom Getty Images

The exchange only got more intense from there. When asked by Christine Lepera, who represents Dr. Luke, if she was aware of how the producer's reputation had been "bruised" following Kesha's damning allegations that he had drugged and raped her during the period of time in which they were working together, Gaga rebutted: “Reputation, if you are asking about his reputation in the world, I don’t feel at liberty to speak for the entire world. So if you are asking what my view is of his reputation, I made my view of him and his reputation when I saw her in that back room. That was an image that — of something that happened to me, and I felt and knew in my heart that she was telling the truth, and I believe her."

The singer continued to engage with Lepera, asking, "Why on earth would this girl tell the entire world this happened? Why on earth? Do you know what it’s like for survivors? Do you know what it’s like to tell people? Don’t you roll your eyes at me. You should be ashamed of yourself."

RELATED: The Zoomed-in Photos of Lady Gaga’s SAG Awards Jewelry and Dior Gown Will Blow Your Mind

When asked by Dr. Luke's team if she had "proof" of the assault, Gaga stated, "She told me he assaulted her."

In a statement to Page Six, Lepera said of Gaga's stance, "Being passionate generally about a topic that concerns us all is admirable, but Gaga has no knowledge of what happened that night because she was not there."

In 2014 Kesha sought, unsuccessfully, to be released from Luke's former record label, claiming, among other things, that he had sexually abused her and caused emotional distress. The filing set off a series of countersuits, including Luke's defamation lawsuit.

The deposition took place in the fall of 2017 just one month before the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke and the world embraced the #MeToo movement. All of this is to say that Lady Gaga, as always, was ahead of her time — and always on the side of victims.