Lady Gaga’s Bejeweled Nails Are a Next-Level Holiday Manicure 

If you're not in the holiday spirit just yet, don't fret, because one look at Lady Gaga's outfit from her Haus Laboratories pop up celebration at The Grove in L.A. will instantly get you in the festive mood.

On Dec 5., Gaga showed up to her beauty brand's party looking like a straight-up gift, wearing a red sequined Christian Cowan mini dress with a plunging neckline, sky-high black platform boots, and a red bow headpiece by Marina Hoermanseder. Her hairstylist Frederic Aspiras kept the holiday theme going by styling Gaga's pastel pink hair in loose waves, while makeup artist Sarah Tanno gave her an extreme smoky eye and sparkly red lip care of Haus Laboratories' holiday collection.

But while her outfit looked great on its own, it was Gaga's nails that really drive the holiday theme home. On her left hand, her stiletto-shaped nails were painted by using a red and white gradient design. But on her right hand, she wore the longest, most over-the-top set of nails covered in rubies, crystals, and pearls — custom made by jewelry designer Lillian Shalom.

From her four looks at this year's Met Gala to her iconic meat dress, it's clear Gaga will sacrifice comfort for the sake of a red carpet look. So it's not surprising that's she's worn a similar long set of talons in the past. Her Little Monsters on Instagram pointed out how these bejeweled nails are similar to the gold set she wore to her Fame perfume launch back in 2012.

With nails this long, it's impossible to open a soda can, text, zip up a Christan Cowan dress, or swipe on a Haus Laboratories lipstick. Luckily, when you're Gaga, you have a glam team that'll help you out. Plus, they just look so damn good.