Are Lady Gaga and Jeremy Renner Dating or Just Friends?

The stars of Avengers: Endgame may have some competition for the spotlight. According to multiple sources, Lady Gaga and Hawkeye himself, Jeremy Renner, have been getting cozy, so the possibility of a Gaga-attended red carpet is very much possible post Thanos-snap. Elle reports that the two have been getting "hanging out" and that Gaga has "been spending a lot of time" with Renner's daughter, Ava.

A source told Us Weekly that it "doesn't believe it's romantic at this point." If the romance is burgeoning, it would come just a month after she and her ex-fiancé, Christian Carino, called off their engagement after two years of dating. The timing's pretty in line with Gaga's romantic patterns, too. She confessed during her documentary, Five Foot Two, that career highs often come with romantic lows.

"My love life has just imploded," Gaga explained back in 2017, when she was fresh off her breakup with Taylor Kinney. "I sold 10 million [records] and lost Matt. I sold 30 million and lost Luke. I did a movie and lose Taylor. It's like a turnover. This is the third time I've had my heart broken like this."

Anyone hoping for a Gaga and Bradley Cooper romance can stop holding their breath for that, too. Elle notes that anyone who saw the scorching-hot chemistry between them at this year's Oscars were just witnessing exactly what the duo intended. They were playing lovers in the movie, after all, so that "Shallow" performance was just an extension of that.

"First of all, social media, quite frankly, is the toilet of the internet," Gaga told Jimmy Kimmel when he asked her about the possibility of an off-screen relationship with Cooper. "And what it has done to pop culture is just like, abysmal. And yeah, people saw love, and guess what? That’s what we wanted you to see. I mean, this is a love song, 'Shallow.' The movie, A Star Is Born, it's a love story. We worked so hard. We worked all week on that performance. I'm an artist. I guess we did a good job. Fooled ya!"