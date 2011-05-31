Lady Gaga Inspires Shoe Designs

Image zoom Kevin Kane/WireImage; Splash News; Courtesy Photo

The heel-less shoes that Lady Gaga often wears got knocked off! The company *Sole Boutique created a lower-priced version of the Gaga staple, which they named the Saffo Night Walker (shown), available for $120 on Karmaloop.com. A patent leather lace-up Mather Night Walker style is also available for $102, as well as a red and black zebra-print version named Cora Night Walker for $130. And the price is a bargain compared to the original: Noritaka Tatehana, the original designer behind Lady Gaga's heel-less shoes (shown on Gaga, inset), told MTV Style last year that he creates each of his shoes custom for the pop star for $2,500 to $4,000 per pair.

