Forget Jennifer Lawrence's Bodyguard, Check Out Lady Gaga's Hot Protector 

We all know that Jennifer Lawrence has a very attractive bodyguard, but it looks like she isn't the only A-list celebrity who hired a hottie to be her security. Lady Gaga stepped out in New York City looking chic in a neutral lightweight pantsuit and graphic tee—but this time it wasn't her outfit that made us do a double take. Following right behind the singer was her very dapper bodyguard. Dressed in faded denim, a crisp shirt, and a blazer, he looked totally sexy as he accompanied her on a quick outing to walk her pooch, Miss Asia Kinney.

While Gaga's cute bodyguard isn't a new addition to her team, with her recently hectic schedule they've been photographed more frequently—and we're not complaining. Street style and eye candy? Now that's a perfecting combo. Here's to more fashionable outings from Mother Monster in the immediate future.

