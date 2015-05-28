Is Lady Gaga Starting a Fashion Line for Dogs?

Lady Gaga’s adorable French Bulldog Miss Asia Kinney has been spoiled rotten from the minute she fell into her mother’s well-manicured hands. Since joining the family last April, Asia has romped in an all-pink play parlor, worn glamorous head wraps and shiny jewels, sparked a budding friendship with designer Alexander Wang, and garnered over 87,000 Instagram followers of her own.

I love to eat while I sketch my ideas for the fashionable puppy line I'm starting! - @MissAsiaKinney 🎀 A photo posted by @ladygaga on May 28, 2015 at 11:29am PDT

And now, it seems, Miss Kinney has become a full-fledged fashion muse. Lady Gaga took to Instagram today to hint at the possibility of an upcoming dogwear collection, seemingly inspired by her pup. “I love to eat while I sketch my ideas for the fashionable puppy line I’m starting,” Gaga joked in a caption. In the painfully cute shot, Asia sports a bright pink collar and sits in front of dog design illustrations that look a lot like her.

So will Gaga's new line be a hit if she does go forward with it? “I get hooked up with the finest in puppy products, so I really have a knack for what’s quality,” Gaga wrote in another post featuring Asia. “My vision is to find creative and functional ways for pets and their owners to bond!” We have the CFDA on hold.

