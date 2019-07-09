Lady Gaga’s Beauty Brand Is Coming Sooner Than You Think

Image zoom ladygaga/Instagram

After a reported trademark application, months of rumors, and leaked campaign photos, Lady Gaga has finally revealed her Haus Laboratories beauty brand.

In an exclusive interview with Business of Fashion, gave her Little Monsters (and the world) a first look at her cosmetics line. Gaga drew inspiration for the brand from her days as a struggling musician in Manhattan's Lower East Side where she used drugstore products to experiment and hone her future signature makeup look.

RELATED: Lady Gaga Might Be Launching a Makeup Line

Haus Laboratories will be available exclusively at Amazon in September, starting with kits that will include lip gloss, lip liner and all-over color. The kits can be pre-ordered beginning July 15. Gaga teased BoF that a full collection will follow.

Gaga said she chose to partner with Amazon because the company gave her the freedom to build her brand around the messages of self-acceptance and confidence, an ethos that's comes through in music, specifically "Born This Way."

“I have a platform in the world. God gave me this voice for a reason, I don’t know why, I ask myself that question all the time, but I’m sure as hell not going to put out a beauty brand that is going to drive insecurity and fear into people," she told the publication. "This is about liberation.”

RELATED: Lady Gaga's Go-To Red Carpet Moisturizer Has Been a Secret, Until Now

In an Instagram post sharing the news, Gaga wrote the following: "When I was young, I never felt beautiful. And as I struggled to find a sense of both inner and outer beauty, I discovered the power of makeup. I remember watching my mother put her makeup on every morning, basking in the glow of her power to put on her bravest face as the hard working woman she was. I then began to experiment with makeup as a way to make my dreams of being as strong as my mother become true. It was then that I invented Lady Gaga. I found the superhero within me by looking in the mirror and seeing who I wanted to be."

Along with setting a release date for Haus Laboratories, Gaga also shared the brand's first campaign video.

If the looks in the video are any indication of what's to come from Haus Laboratories, expect pigmented sparkly eye makeup, eyeliners ideal for creating Gaga's graphic eye looks, and high-shine lip colors.

Gaga says in video, "The world doesn't need another beauty brand, but that's too bad." But, no one is quite like Gaga, so expect this brand to be like nothing that's out there.