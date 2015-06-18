Lady Gaga Gets Cheeky in a Green Bikini

Lady Gaga is at it again! After hitting the beach in a playful string bikini earlier this week, the superstar took to Instagram yesterday to share several more sexy swimsuit snaps. In the photos, the singer shows off her curves in a teenie-weenie green suit as she poses on the beach next to a palm tree. "Work hard, play hard. Work hard again, play harder," she captioned the extra cheeky 'gram.

The 29-year-old is currently on vacation in the Bahamas, where she recently performed at the Atlantis Paradise Island Resort with Tony Bennett. But we have a feeling her fun in the sun is about to end—the duo is set to perform four concerts at New York City's Radio City Music Hall, starting this Friday.

Check out Lady Gaga's photos below.

I take a Bahama mama A photo posted by @ladygaga on Jun 17, 2015 at 2:28pm PDT

Work hard, play hard. Work hard again, play harder. A photo posted by @ladygaga on Jun 17, 2015 at 2:26pm PDT

