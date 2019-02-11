Lady Gaga Glitters at the Grammys in More Than 100 Carats of Diamonds
No egg chauffeur in sight.
Remember, it was just eight short years ago that Lady Gaga was carried into the Grammys in a giant egg.
These days, the singer (and Oscar-nominated actress) is a tad more subtle when it comes to making a red carpet entrance. That’s not to say she’d say no to wearing a skirt with the surface area of a small country, but still, there’s no denying Mother Monster’s awards season style has changed dramatically.
Even just two years ago she arrived on the carpet in an underboob-baring leather shrug, short-shorts, and thigh-high platform boots.
This year, Gaga’s style was almost unrecognizable when compared to the iterations of ceremonies past. Without a stretch of mesh or leather accent in sight, the 6-time Grammy winner stepped onto the carpet in a glittering silver gown with a thigh-high slit and structured piece of fabric lining the right side, her blonde locks loose at her shoulders, a diamond Tiffany choker circling her neck and square diamond studs in her ears.
Though nominated a whopping 24 times in the past 10 years, Gaga hasn’t won the Recording Academy’s highest honor since 2014. The drought has ended tonight — she's already won two awards and will find out if she wins a few more (!) during the show. Fingers crossed.