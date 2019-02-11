Lady Gaga Glitters at the Grammys in More Than 100 Carats of Diamonds

Remember, it was just eight short years ago that Lady Gaga was carried into the Grammys in a giant egg.

These days, the singer (and Oscar-nominated actress) is a tad more subtle when it comes to making a red carpet entrance. That’s not to say she’d say no to wearing a skirt with the surface area of a small country, but still, there’s no denying Mother Monster’s awards season style has changed dramatically.

Even just two years ago she arrived on the carpet in an underboob-baring leather shrug, short-shorts, and thigh-high platform boots.

This year, Gaga’s style was almost unrecognizable when compared to the iterations of ceremonies past. Without a stretch of mesh or leather accent in sight, the 6-time Grammy winner stepped onto the carpet in a glittering silver gown with a thigh-high slit and structured piece of fabric lining the right side, her blonde locks loose at her shoulders, a diamond Tiffany choker circling her neck and square diamond studs in her ears.

Though nominated a whopping 24 times in the past 10 years, Gaga hasn’t won the Recording Academy’s highest honor since 2014. The drought has ended tonight — she's already won two awards and will find out if she wins a few more (!) during the show. Fingers crossed.