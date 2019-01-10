This Video of Lady Gaga Denying Her Golden Globes Dress Was Inspired by Judy Garland Is *Such* a Mood

As expected, Lady Gaga had a major sartorial moment at the Golden Globes on Sunday. Costumed in a strapless lilac Valentino gown (with matching hair, natch) and diamonds galore, the singer and actress gave us the modern princess moment we’d been hoping for.

The second she stepped on the carpet, social media began churning out comparisons to the ball gown Judy Garland wore in her 1954 version of A Star Is Born (the same film Gaga was nominated for that evening).

Sharing a similar hue and voluminous sleeves, the parallels are hard to deny.

That being said, Gaga insisted the likeness was unintentional. Shown a photo of Garland’s gown by Entertainment Tonight’s Nancy O’Dell on the red carpet, the multi-hyphenate appeared to have been caught off-guard. Enter: the Internet.

Me after accidentally sending a text ABOUT someone TO that person and getting confronted pic.twitter.com/hOwu0HdNX3 — Mitchell Moffit (@mitchellmoffit) January 10, 2019

when my dad raids my phone n i forget to delete a convo pic.twitter.com/JOiL0yZxDW — Ⲫⲏⲫⲏ 🍒 (@fifyy01) January 10, 2019

job interviewer: it looks like you tweeted here “i would let jake gyllenhaal suffocate me with his thighs”? what’s that about

me: pic.twitter.com/gDkswJZiiT — 𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐞. (@rhollingstones) January 9, 2019

If you watch the full interview, Gaga is clearly pleasantly surprised by the turn of events, but the context-free reaction clip will forever make us LOL.

If Gaga doesn’t “accidentally” dress up like Barbra Streisand (another Star Is Born ingenue) at the Oscars, I will revolt.