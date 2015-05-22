Lady Gaga Goes Bleach Blonde—and Shares the Entire Process on Instagram 

Let’s face it: The last time pop phenomenon Lady Gaga held a memorable top 10 spot on the Billboard charts was back in 2013 when her hit single “Applause” left us clapping for more. And while Mrs. Taylor Kinney has been busy cultivating chicken coops and belting iconic jazz songs with Tony Bennett, Gaga hasn’t really undergone a drastic transformation…until now.

Yesterday, Gaga said goodbye to "black demi-permanent" strands to welcome a “very translucent sparkly white blond” ‘do. Of course, the singer documented the entire two-day process with a whopping 13 Instagram posts. “Loosening the color, keeping the hair healthy and strong. Like long, delicious love making. Or more boringly a turtle. Slow and steady wins the race,” read one post.

Loosening the color, keeping the hair healthy and strong. Like long delicious love making. Or more boringly a 🐢. Slow and steady wins the race. A photo posted by @ladygaga on May 21, 2015 at 7:32am PDT

Gaga was very specific about what she wanted, too. “We are using a virgin beach application, NOT balayage…I prefer not to use this kind because it will create a more highlighted look, which I don’t want. I want a clean solid classic blonde,” she captioned another image.

We kept good control of the bleach by keeping it away from the scalp and virgin roots so the "cooking" temp doesn't rise or fall unevenly from heat leaving the head and body. A photo posted by @ladygaga on May 21, 2015 at 12:41pm PDT

This isn’t the Lady’s first nosedive into the world of hair, either. The star historically transitions in and out of wigs daily, and even devoted a song to the cause back in 2011. “I just want to be myself and I want you to know, I am my hair,” read the lyrics to “Hair” on her Born this Way album.

My dear friend for 6 years, we fell in love years ago she is a blond mad scientist bleach warlock. Genius stuff, the incredible Patti Song. A photo posted by @ladygaga on May 21, 2015 at 10:09pm PDT

As devoted Stephanie Joanne Angelina Germanotta (Gaga’s given name) followers, we also know that this hair change marks the beginning of a new era for the star—she typically makes radical transformations in preparation for major announcements. The possibilities? The blonde locks could be her signature look for her debut in American Horror Story: Hotel this fall. Or perhaps she’s changing it up before exchanging nuptials with Taylor Kinney. We're keeping our eyes peeled.

