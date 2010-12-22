Lady Gaga Gave Away Her Custom Armani Shoes

Lady Gaga's performance in Paris last night marked the final stop on the European leg of her Monster Ball tour. And she went out with a bang! While thanking her fans at the end of her set in her custom Giorgio Armani silver tour outfit, she took off her matching Armani shoes (right) and threw each one into the crowd in different directions. "Mr. Armani is probably going to kill me," the Mother Monster told the crowd, before hurling them over her head (check out the video!). Yes, he may be upset, but two Parisian fans are very, very lucky!

