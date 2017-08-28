Lady Gaga Frees the Nipple for New Black-and-White Photo Shoot

You’d think that at this point in her career—the latest chapter in a nine-year succession of rapid-fire jaw drops—Lady Gaga would have run out of ways to shock us. Not so.

On Monday, V Magazine revealed the cover of their music issue, Mother Monster’s head emerging from the publication’s namesake letter. The black-and-white portrait, captured by Hedi Slimane, shows LG in what we’ve come to know as her summer street style uniform—an underboob-baring crop top, tattoos on display, cross pendant necklace, feathered brows and limited makeup on her face.

Gaga’s commercial understatement strips away the pink cowboy hats and Muppet-covered ensembles that at various points in her career characterized her mysterious persona. The V cover simply portrays the woman behind the brand: Stephanie Germanotta.

V Magazine/Facebook

Read Gaga’s V Mag cover story here.

No-fuss Gaga may be our favorite iteration yet!

