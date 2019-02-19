Lady Gaga and Fiancé Christian Carino Have Split

After much speculation, it’s official: People has confirmed that Lady Gaga and her agent fiancé Christian Carino have split.

Rumors began to swirl after the Grammys when the multi-hyphenate walked the red carpet without her beau, and without her engagement ring. Adding fuel to the fire, Gaga debuted a “La Vie En Rose” tattoo on Valentine’s Day — which many have considered a tribute to Star Is Born director and co-star Bradley Cooper.

Gaga, 32, and Carino, 50, began dating in early 2017, but kept a low-profile until October 2018 when the singer-cum-actress revealed she was engaged during a speech at Elle’s Women in Hollywood event.

Carino became an awards season fixture at Gaga’s side, accompanying her to the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, and to screenings during festival season.

With the Academy Awards coming up this Sunday, it’s unclear whether Gaga will be arriving solo — but single or not, all eyes will surely be on the double-nominee.