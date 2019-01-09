Lady Gaga Carried a Feathered Pom Pom on the Red Carpet

There can be 100 people in the room, and 99 of them aren’t carrying giant balls of feathers, but all you need is one massively oversized feather accessory to know that Lady Gaga is standing in said room and ready to destroy the sartorial competition.

Gaga, who’s been racking up the accolades for her performance in A Star Is Born this awards season, arrived at the National Board of Review Awards Gala in N.Y.C. on Tuesday in a glittering black tuxedo halter gown from Ralph Lauren with a thigh-high slit running up her left leg. She complemented the classic yet modern gown with a pair of black pumps and diamond statement earrings, her platinum locks curled at the bottom in an Old Hollywood fashion and a bold dark maroon lip lending a splash of color to the ensemble.

Image zoom Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The pièce de résistance, you ask? A giant pom pom with black and gold feathers. Is it a purse? Is it a pet? We don’t know, and frankly we don’t care, because it is capital G-L-A-M.

Image zoom Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Anyway, the singer and actress saw more than just a fashion win last night, she also accepted the award for Best Actress.

Image zoom Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Stephen Colbert kept her poof company while she delivered her speech (it was probably more than coat check could handle).

Image zoom Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

A Star Is Born also took home the awards for Best Director (Bradley Cooper) and Best Supporting Actor (Sam Elliott).

Image zoom Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Sorry, we just wanted to take another look at [it].