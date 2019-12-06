Here's Why Lady Gaga Fans Are Coming for Billie Eilish

If you woke up this morning, checked Twitter, and wondered why “#BillieEilishIsOverParty” is trending, you’re in for a real treat.

Did she speak out against any marginalized groups? No. Did she publicly drag a Postmates delivery driver? No. Did she express a somewhat intuitive opinion on a dress Lady Gaga wore to an awards show NINE years ago? Indeed.

A Gaga fan account shared a since-deleted clip of Billie and her brother Finneas discussing 2011 Grammys red carpet fashion and the now infamous meat dress Gaga wore to the MTV Video Music Awards in 2010, flanked by the hashtag in question. So what is it that Eilish, a vegan, had to say about Mother Monster’s iconic gown? “Yikes.” For someone who’s vowed not to eat or wear animal products, this reaction feels … reasonable?

Billie Eilish & Finneas talked about Lady Gaga's meat dress and 2011 Grammy red carpet look during an interview with Variety! pic.twitter.com/jLk2uHksxl — Gaga Media ⭐️ (@GagaMediaDotNet) December 5, 2019

Well, select Little Monsters did not agree, and moved to cancel the 17-year-old singer.

Lady Gaga, the second most awarded women alive in music after Beyonce with 304+ awards, has wore a meat dress almost a decade ago. #Vogue loved it, @TheEllenShow most popular tv show loved it, @drake rapper with 181 award winner loved it. Who fuck is she. #BillieEilishIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/PrBNcoR1ev — Lady Gaga’s Artpolice (@GagaArtpolice) December 5, 2019

Luckily, the social media reaction appears to largely skew in favor of Eilish.

LMFAO for once I need stan twt to drop fancams all over this #BillieEilishisoverparty hashtag. gaga fans really out here saying vile shit about Billie cuz she said Gaga's meat dress was weird.



Breaking news: IT WAS FUCKING WEIRD and we spent a solid year roasting her for it. — First Lady Kim (@KSpenceMedia) December 6, 2019

So let me get this straight. Billie Eilish, a known vegan, didn't like Lady Gaga's meat dress? #BillieEilishisoverparty pic.twitter.com/5u0gVtOD9Q — W0lfsbane (@dread_w0lf) December 6, 2019

Dude I've been a Gaga fan since the beginning. & even I'm not mad at Billie Eilish.



Y'all are just sad for trying to cancel a 17 year old VEGAN for her own opinions/beliefs.



Like you think Gaga was bothered by all the opinions back then, let alone now?#BillieEilishisoverparty pic.twitter.com/dWXOn7aPa3 — Cheyenne 🥑 (@really_cheyenne) December 6, 2019

Being the subject of social media vitriol can’t be fun, but being named 2019’s most-streamed female artist on Spotify is probably a pretty good consolation.