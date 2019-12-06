Here's Why Lady Gaga Fans Are Coming for Billie Eilish
Cancel culture is alive and well.
If you woke up this morning, checked Twitter, and wondered why “#BillieEilishIsOverParty” is trending, you’re in for a real treat.
Did she speak out against any marginalized groups? No. Did she publicly drag a Postmates delivery driver? No. Did she express a somewhat intuitive opinion on a dress Lady Gaga wore to an awards show NINE years ago? Indeed.
A Gaga fan account shared a since-deleted clip of Billie and her brother Finneas discussing 2011 Grammys red carpet fashion and the now infamous meat dress Gaga wore to the MTV Video Music Awards in 2010, flanked by the hashtag in question. So what is it that Eilish, a vegan, had to say about Mother Monster’s iconic gown? “Yikes.” For someone who’s vowed not to eat or wear animal products, this reaction feels … reasonable?
Well, select Little Monsters did not agree, and moved to cancel the 17-year-old singer.
Luckily, the social media reaction appears to largely skew in favor of Eilish.
Being the subject of social media vitriol can’t be fun, but being named 2019’s most-streamed female artist on Spotify is probably a pretty good consolation.