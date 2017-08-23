Lady Gaga’s Family BBQ Pictures Look Just Like Yours

Lady Gaga is known to perform during $10 million weddings and hike in ballroom gowns from time to time, but every once in awhile, she posts a picture that makes us forget some of her more extravagant ventures.

The singer took a break from her Joanne tour to host a good ol' fashioned family barbeque, and it looked surprisingly low-key.

Lady Gaga / Instagram

In a series of photos, Gaga posed with three generations of her family while wearing a '50s-inspired pink diner shirt with her name patch on it. And yes, selfies were involved.

If we didn't know any better, we wouldn't have realized that the pictures were even Lady Gaga's, considering the toned down nature of the photos.

🍝💋💃💃 A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Aug 22, 2017 at 5:12pm PDT

🍾❤️🌹@wanaynay #joanneworldtour BBQ A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Aug 22, 2017 at 2:55pm PDT

We're glad to see the star taking a much-deserved break with her loved ones, because in between a busy tour, an upcoming movie with Bradley Cooper, and new music that she "just might" release soon, it's safe to say she's pretty busy.

But hey, can we score an invite next time?