Lady Gaga’s Family BBQ Pictures Look Just Like Yours

Alexandra Whittaker
Aug 23, 2017 @ 10:45 am

Lady Gaga is known to perform during $10 million weddings and hike in ballroom gowns from time to time, but every once in awhile, she posts a picture that makes us forget some of her more extravagant ventures.

The singer took a break from her Joanne tour to host a good ol' fashioned family barbeque, and it looked surprisingly low-key.

Lady Gaga / Instagram

In a series of photos, Gaga posed with three generations of her family while wearing a '50s-inspired pink diner shirt with her name patch on it. And yes, selfies were involved. 

If we didn't know any better, we wouldn't have realized that the pictures were even Lady Gaga's, considering the toned down nature of the photos.

🍝💋💃💃

A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on

🍾❤️🌹@wanaynay #joanneworldtour BBQ

A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on

RELATED: Step Inside the $10 Million Wedding Where Lady Gaga Performed

We're glad to see the star taking a much-deserved break with her loved ones, because in between a busy tour, an upcoming movie with Bradley Cooper, and new music that she "just might" release soon, it's safe to say she's pretty busy. 

But hey, can we score an invite next time? 

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!