Lady Gaga Took a Dramatic Fall Off Stage

She may be far from the shallow, but she’s definitely met the ground.

During Lady Gaga’s Las Vegas Enigma residency on Thursday night, the performer invited a fan on stage. She then jumped into his arms and wrapped her legs around his waist. Clearly unaware of his proximity to the edge of the stage (and glory), the fan stepped backward, sending himself and Gaga off the deep end.

Holy shit Lady Gaga just fell right in front of me pic.twitter.com/4AUZNXjiNl — ash hole (@idkpinecone) October 18, 2019

But Gaga, resilient angel of goodness and chart dominance, bounced back quickly, telling the concerned crowd, “Everything’s OK,” as she and the fan made their way back to the stage. “The only thing that’s not OK is we need some stairs for the damn stage so I can get back up,” she joked. She can also be heard consoling the fan who dropped her, telling him, “It’s not your fault,” and coaxing him back on stage.

"I think that's amazing! 11 years and we fucking love each other so much that we fell off the damn stage ... we're like Rose and Jack from Titanic" - Lady Gaga ❤️ #ENIGMA pic.twitter.com/gc3X1d4I4X — ✨ Ryan | Lady Gaga 🏳️‍🌈 (@ryanleejohnson) October 18, 2019

After sitting down before her piano, Gaga made the fan promise he wouldn’t be sad about the incident. "And if anybody on the internet is mean to you tomorrow about this then I'm going to be very upset with each and every one of them," she told the crowd.

Lady Gaga comforts the fan that dropped her earlier during the show by saying "You promise me you’re not gonna be sad about that, right?" 😭 pic.twitter.com/pDhSCj9cye — Gaga Media ⭐️ (@GagaMediaDotNet) October 18, 2019

"And if anybody on the internet is mean to you tomorrow about this then I'm going to be very upset with each and every one of them." - Lady Gaga tonight at #ENIGMA moments after falling off stage with a fan pic.twitter.com/0wTC1sTMo5 — ✨ Ryan | Lady Gaga 🏳️‍🌈 (@ryanleejohnson) October 18, 2019

“We f—king love each other so much that we fell off the damn stage ... we're like Rose and Jack from Titanic,” Gaga told the shaken fan.

And then — break out the tissues — they sang together:

Certain fandom already making jokes about Gaga's fall BECAUSE they have nothing to tweet about and BECAUSE their fave never communicated with them and doesn't allow them to touch her while lady gaga sing and dance with the fans. Gaga cares about us. ❤️pic.twitter.com/J7Na4gz5NN — Child Of Lady Gaga (@BloodyJudasGaga) October 18, 2019

RELATED: People Are Losing It Over Lady Gaga's Latest Twitter Inquiry

After the bodily traumatic performance, Gaga underwent her fairly intense “post-show routine” which consists of an “ice bath for 5-10 min, hot bath for 20, then compression suit packed with ice packs for 20.”

Gaga has another show on Saturday, so hopefully the fall doesn’t prove too debilitating.