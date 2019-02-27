Lady Gaga's Ex-Fiancé, Taylor Kinney, Just "Liked" a Super Shady Comment About Her

Unless you’re a big Chicago Fire fan, you probably know Taylor Kinney as Lady Gaga’s former fiancé.

Well, incidentally, his Instagram followers do too. Kinney’s photos have been overtaken by Little Monster comments, which have become especially bold in the days since Gaga’s Oscar win, and from the looks of it, he’s not too pleased about his LG-adjacent claim to fame.

Amid a sea of comments singing the Star Is Born actress’s praises, the actor’s latest ‘gram also includes some strong feedback from a Lady Gaga detractor by the name of @luvmynyyankess. “Stoked you got away from Gaga. #Hollyweird,” the IG user wrote. And … Taylor “liked” it!

Taylor Kinney has liked a shady comment about former fiancée @ladygaga on Instagram.



The comments refers to Gaga as “#hollyweird” pic.twitter.com/0TBi6WPiiX — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 27, 2019

Let it be known that he did not “like” other Gaga-related comments, including pleas for them to get back together and references to him as “Daddy Monster.”

Unsurprisingly, the comments section was not pleased by Kinney’s traitorous “like” (Gaga’s thing for “Judas” finally makes sense). Fans retaliated with comments like, “Stoked Gaga got away from Taylor she has Bradley now,” and “I had so much love and respect for you until you liked this s—t. way to trash someone you were once going to marry.” (Kinney still follows Gaga on Instagram, for what it's worth.)

Image zoom John Shearer/Getty Images

RELATED: A Comprehensive Look at Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's Three-Year Relationship

Gaga and Kinney met on the set of the former’s “You and I” music video in July 2011. The Chicago Fire star proposed to his longtime girlfriend on Valentine’s Day in 2015. In July 2016, five years after their introduction, it was confirmed that the duo had split.

Gaga then took up with talent agent Christian Carino in 2017, and she confirmed their engagement in 2018. Earlier this month, however, they called it quits for good.