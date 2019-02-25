Lady Gaga Says She "Saw a Lot of Pain" in the Eyes ... of Her Oscar

Image zoom Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

When Mark Ronson was making “Shallow” with Lady Gaga, he knew they had created something special, but he had no idea how special a part it would play in the film A Star Is Born.

The duo, along with Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt, hit the Oscars press room after they took home the Academy Award for Best Original Song Sunday night, and dished on just that, along with what made the song so special to them.

“We didn't even know [the song was in the film at first] because we weren't in the film, making the film, like Lady Gaga was,” Ronson said. “I saw the first rough assemblage of the film. Bradley was kind enough to show it to me. I saw the scene in the parking lot, and I had no idea that our song had now become part of the script. And she turns to him and she goes, 'tell me something' in the parking lot, and all my hair stood up.”

“I just wanted to run out and call Andrew and Anthony and be like, 'first of all, we are going to be rich,'” he said with a laugh. "I wanted to be like you are not going to believe when you see what they've done with this song. Like it's on steroids, the emotional weight of it now. Like, I'm so psyched.”

Gaga also chimed in to say that if it weren’t for Bradley Cooper putting the song into A Star Is Born, it wouldn’t have had the success that it has. “The truth is everybody in this room knows this song would not be what it is without this film and without Bradley Cooper and without his incredible voice on this record and without the way he shot this moment in this film,” she said.

Ronson went on to talk about their process making the song, joking that he and Gaga “drank a lot of Jameson” in the process. “She sat at a piano and we all had headphones on, and there was like this slightly quiet hushed vibe in the room,” he said. “Anthony was playing the guitar, and I remember when she first was kind of like going up high, she's like, ‘tell me something,’ and it felt like someone hugging my soul from, like, the heavens. And that's what this song has; it has melancholy, it has triumph. It has the feeling of a hug; all these things. And then the performance in the film and Bradley's direction is what then put it in everyone's hearts.”

The group’s passion for music comes through clearly in the song, and Gaga dished on the how they pulled from their own experiences as artists to create the emotion in it. “The truth is I'm not standing here tonight for myself,” Gaga said. “And I think I can speak for these men standing next to me that they are not standing here tonight for themselves either. We are standing here for all of you. We love making music. We love making art. I love being an actress, and the truth is when this Oscar was handed to me tonight, I looked right in the eyes of it, and I saw a lot of pain.”

“I saw all the things that I've been through,” she continued. “I also felt the camaraderie and the truth of the pain that the men standing next to me have been through as well. I said it before, and I'll say it again. This is not easy work, and nothing was handed to us. I couldn't be prouder to be up here with my real friends. We really sat in a room and wrote a song together, not knowing if anyone would give a damn. And we talked to each other about life.”

That passion paid off. The group swept this awards season, not only taking home Best Original Song at the Academy Awards, but also at the Golden Globes and the BAFTA Awards. Guess it ain't that hard keeping it so hardcore.