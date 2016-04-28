Lady Gaga and Sir Elton John Are Debuting a Charitable Clothing Line for Macy’s

Lady Gaga and Sir Elton John have not only performed together countless times, but have also long used their celebrity status to champion the rights of the LGBT community and other underserved individuals. Now, the two Grammy award-winning legends are letting the meeting of their creative minds fuse into one project we can all get our hands on: a new clothing and accessories line for Macy’s.

According to WWD, the new selection, officially called Love Bravery, will give 25 percent of each purchase to Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation and the Elton John AIDS Foundation. Their goal? To “inspire compassion and combat prejudice,” they told WWD. “We need to make the world a kinder and braver place where men and women everywhere are empowered to live with compassion,” Gaga added. “That’s what Born This Way Foundation is all about, that’s what the Elton John AIDS Foundation is all about and what’s what Love Bravery is all about."

As for John, the hope is that the line helps people “accept others for who they are and to be who you want to be.” “I love the idea of fusing who you are on the inside—your passions and dreams—with that you wear on the outside,” he noted. Speaking of the outside, the duo turned to those closest to them for the designs. Gaga’s sister Natali Germanotta, a graduate of Parsons The New School for Design, and stylist-designer-best friend Brandon Maxwell have combined their talents to deliver crop tops, sleeveless tees, and sweatshirts with metallic detailing, piano key graphics, Gaga’s own face, and colorful prints. To boot, keychains, water bottles, speakers, pins, and patches are also part of the collection, which ranges from $12 to $100.

Love Bravery hits macys.com this Saturday, April 30, and about 150 Macy stores on May 9.