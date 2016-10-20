Lady Gaga Ups the Drama in a Ruffled Red Cape Ahead of Joanne Release

With hotly anticipated album Joanne set for release on Oct. 21 and a Super Bowl Halftime show performance confirmed for 2017, Lady Gaga is at the top of her game, and now the big-voiced songstress can add another accolade to her name after being recognized as a style maker at T Magazine's "The Greats Issue" celebration at the Carlyle Hotel on Wednesday.

While the Gaga of late has opted for more toned down fashion choices than those in the past, i.e. the infamous meat dress, the singer's look has matured and become more refined while still keeping its inventiveness, and on Wednesday, the "Perfect Illusion" hitmaker gave us a glimpse of the old Gaga's flair for drama by making an entrance at the New York Times event in a sweeping deep red Valentino Haute Couture cape with a large ruffled collar.

The 30-year-old, who performed for a small group, opted to sweep her blonde hair up into a sleek bun and up the ante with heavily winged eyeliner.

"It was such an honor to be photographed by the brilliant @collierschorrstudio and to be recognized tonight by @tmagazine next to such influential and talented individuals," the platinum-haired stunner later captioned an Instagram post of her and the famed photographer heading into the event.

It was such an honor to be photographed by the brilliant @collierschorrstudio and to be recognized tonight by @tmagazine next to such influential and talented individuals. I am humbled to be celebrated alongside Michelle Obama, William Eggleston, Kerry James Marshall, Junya Wantanabe, Zadie Smith, and Massimo Bottura. A photo posted by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Oct 19, 2016 at 9:05pm PDT

Thank you #ladygaga for the private concert tonight. 🙏 #tgreats #tmagazine A photo posted by Patrick Li (@patrickli__) on Oct 19, 2016 at 9:36pm PDT

I confess, I am lost, in the age of the social. On our knees, take a test, to be loving and grateful. -Angel Down #JOANNE pic.twitter.com/A8gGILatKV — JOANNE (@ladygaga) October 20, 2016

We can't wait to see the next evolution of this talented star.