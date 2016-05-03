Lady Gaga Gifted This Super Glam Birthday Cake to One Lucky, Medusa-Loving Designer

Lady Gaga loves designer Donatella Versace, so much so that she even dedicated a song, “Donatella,” after her on the track list of her fourth studio album, Artpop. It’s no surprise, then, that to celebrate the designer’s 61st birthday Monday evening, the Grammy award winner did so in an over-the-top fashion the two blondes could certainly appreciate.

Dressed in (what else?) Versace at the 2016 Met Gala, Gaga arrived at the high-wattage New York affair yesterday and immediately proceeded to greet Donatella (below, right) and her daughter, Allegra (below, left), on the red carpet, where the head-turning trio posed, chatted, and caught up. And while the image is enough to distract anyone instantly, it’s what went down inside of the party that’s racking up the Instagram likes.

Venturelli/FilmMagic

While we’re sure the celebration of art and fashion came with a round of dessert, Gaga took manners into her own hands and gifted Donatella a three-tiered fully gilded cake adorned with Versace’s unmistakable logo. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY DONATELLA,” she wrote alongside the above image of the cake, later sharing another image of the huge, decadent treat, which appears to be made of a chocolate base.

Happy birthday DV I love you xx #versace A photo posted by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on May 2, 2016 at 7:59pm PDT

That’s what friends are for, right?